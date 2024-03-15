Maxis and Nokia have joined forces to enhance network security and offer next-gen connectivity. The Maxis and Nokia collaboration is expected to drive Malaysia's digital future. In an official post on X, Malaysia-based telecom company Maxis said it has joined forces with tech innovation leader Nokia "to ensure Maxis' 5G Core Ecosystem is future-ready to power next generation of 5G offerings. Maxis, According to a report, Nokia and Maxis will work together to explore implementing new technologies to fortify Maxis' networks. NASSCOM and Business NSW Sign MoU To Allow Faster Access to India and Australia Markets.

Maxis Announces Partnership With Nokia To Enhance Network Security and Connectivity:

In a bold move to drive Malaysia's digital future, Maxis has joined forces with tech #innovation leader @Nokia to enhance network security, and to ensure Maxis' 5G Core ecosystem is future-ready to power next generation #5G offerings. pic.twitter.com/wms4OyBQ9g — Maxis (@Maxis) March 11, 2024

