With every new Instagram reel, Shubhra Jha is getting closer to becoming a breakout star in the world of digital influencers. Popularly known as the “Maxi Girl” or “Maxipaglu,” Shubhra’s claim to fame is redefining the humble “nighty” and turning an auntywear into the ultimate internet flair! Such has been the craze for this new overnight social media sensation, and search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Shubhra Jha viral video, Shubhra Jha exclusive content, Shubhra Jha maxi video, Maxi Girl viral videos, and so on. So, why has Shubhra Jha been trending lately? Well, it’s Shubhra Jha’s transition Instagram reel that has caught everyone’s attention. The Bihari girl studying in Chennai posted a transition reel that captures her before and after getting ready (no, no, it’s now Shubhra Jha’s GRWM video), and her traditional saree look is too good to be missed. Maxi Girl Viral Videos: Who Is Shubhra Jha? Why Is She Called Maxipaglu? Enjoy Her Instagram Reels That Have Taken Social Media by Storm.

Shubhra Jha Viral Video, Watch Maxi Girl aka Maxipaglu’s Transition Instagram Reel!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhra Jha (@shu_bruh_)

