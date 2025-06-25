Shubhra Jha, popularly known online as the Maxi Girl or Maxipaglu, has taken social media by storm with her vibrant, unapologetic love for maxi dresses, better known across Indian households as the humble "nighty." Once considered old-fashioned or auntywear, this Bihari girl living in Chennai has turned this everyday outfit into a symbol of bold self-expression and quirky fashion. Shubhra Jha, aka Maxi Girl, ’s viral Instagram reels showcase her confidently strutting in colourful maxis, blending sass, humour and relatability in a way that resonates with the younger audience. From lip-syncs to trendy audio clips and comedic content, she has transformed the maxi from a sleepy staple to a style statement, earning her a cult following online (Shubhra’s official Instagram ID, shu_bruh_, has over seven lakh followers.) Watch her trending videos and see how she’s giving the desi nighty a whole new swagger. Maxi Girl Viral Videos: Who Is Shubhra Jha? Why Is She Called Maxipaglu? Enjoy Her Instagram Reels That Have Taken Social Media by Storm.

Shubhra Jha aka Maxi Girl Is Making the Humble 'Nighty' a Trendy Internet Icon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhra Jha (@shu_bruh_)

From Auntywear to Internet Flair: Redefining the Humble 'Nighty'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhra Jha (@shu_bruh_)

