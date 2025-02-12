Bharti Airtel announced that it awarded contracts to Nokia to enhance the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) device ecosystem. Airtel said the partnership with Nokia would expand its high-speed connectivity for India. The telecom giant added, "This move will accelerate broadband adoption and bring ultra-fast internet to more homes across India." Airtel will utilise Nokia's Qualcomm-based 5G Fixed Wireless Access outdoor gateway receiver and Wi-Fi 6 access point to facilitate high-speed broadband connectivity and Nokia's FastMile 5G FWA for poor network regions. Aero India 2025: DRDO Unveils India’s First Indigenous VHS Surveillance Radar Designed To Detect Advanced Stealth Aircraft (See Pics).

Bharti Airtel Awarded Nokia Contracts for Its FWA Drive Ecosystem

Expanding the reach of high-speed connectivity for the nation, Airtel has awarded contracts to @nokia to enhance its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) device ecosystem. This move will accelerate broadband adoption and bring ultra-fast internet to more homes across India. Read… — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) February 12, 2025

