Mark Zuckerberg has begun hiring top talent from the rivals for development of Meta's AI projects. The Meta CEO, under a new strategy, has reportedly hired OpenAI researcher Jason Wei. The reports said that Jason Wei and research scientist Hyun Won Chung would leave OpenAI for Meta. Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg created a new team of scientists and experts for its Superintelligence Labs division focused on building artificial intelligence, which is smarter than humans.

OpenAI Researcher Jason Wei Hired by Meta

Zuck has struck again. https://t.co/XVWHc5xFQd — Andrew Curran (@AndrewCurran_) July 16, 2025

Jason Wei, Hyung Won Chung Leaving OpenAI for Meta

Jason Wei and Hyung Won Chung are leaving OpenAI Will go to Meta — Zephyr (@zephyr_z9) July 16, 2025

