Hiring in Non-Metro Cities Surge: India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities Become Fastest Growing Hubs, Attract More Jobs and Talent, Says LinkedIn Report

    Technology IANS| Jul 15, 2025 12:08 PM IST
    Job Hiring Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)
    Technology IANS| Jul 15, 2025 12:08 PM IST
    Job Hiring Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

    New Delhi, July 15: Job market momentum and economic opportunity are growing in non-metro cities in India, according to a new report on Tuesday. The Cities on the Rise report, by professional network platform LinkedIn, identifies Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Nashik, and Raipur as the fastest-growing non-metro hubs where professional opportunities are accelerating.

    The report also highlights emerging tier-2 and tier-3 growth pockets – Rajkot, Agra, Madurai, Vadodara, and Jodhpur -- for professionals looking to relocate, tap into new industries, or grow their careers locally. It attributed the success of these emerging cities to central and state government’s push for local development. Intel Layoffs: US-Based Semiconductor Giant To Cut 4,000 Jobs Under Leadership of New CEO Lip-Bu Tan Amid Restructuring Efforts, Says Report.

    “Tier-2 and tier-3 cities are at the heart of India’s economic transformation. The influx of GCC investments, the local MSME boom, and the government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat are collectively turning smaller cities into serious career hubs,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor. “This means, for many Indians, meaningful career progress no longer demands moving to a big city. Because these 10 rising cities offer real opportunities across industries, functions, and roles -- right where they are,” Banerjee added.

    Further, the report emphasised the role of technology, pharmaceuticals, and finance companies in moving into tier-2 and tier-3 Indian cities and attracting talent. It noted that amidst the boom in data and AI, tech companies are setting up shop across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, fueling local talent activity. Even healthcare and pharma companies are creating opportunities in Vishakhapatnam and Vadodara; while several major banks are accelerating the growth of financial services in Raipur, Agra, and Jodhpur. Layoffs Without Warning: CEO of 4-Year-Old Indian Startup Informs Employees About Company Shutting Down in Urgent All-Hands Meeting, Lays Off 19 Employees; Know Why.

    Business development roles were identified as the top hiring drivers in six out of 10 Cities on the rise, including Nashik, Raipur, Rajkot, Agra, Vadodara, and Jodhpur. For professionals in Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Madurai, most job opportunities are emerging in the engineering function. Sales, operations, and education are other key functions where professionals in tier-2 and tier-3 cities can look for jobs.

