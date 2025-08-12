Meta has announced that its FAIR Brain & AI Team won first place at the prestigious brain modelling competition Algonauts 2025. Mark Zuckerberg's company said that the Meta TRIBE (Trimodal Brain Encoder) model with 1 B parameters was responsible for the victory. According to AI at Meta, "TRIBE (Trimodal Brain Encoder), is the first deep neural network trained to predict brain responses to stimuli across multiple modalities, cortical areas, and individuals". The approach utilised Meta’s text (Llama 3.2), audio (Wav2Vec2-BERT) and video (V-JEPA 2) models to predict 80 hours per subject of fMRI brain responses to movies from the Courtois NeuroMod project. Google Rolls Out Gemini 2.5 Deep Think for Gemini Ultra Subscribers, Model Offers Advanced Reasoning for Gaming, Math, Coding and More.

TRIBE AI Model Helps Meta's FAIR Brain & AI Team Win 1st Place in Algonauts 2025

🏆 We're thrilled to announce that Meta FAIR’s Brain & AI team won 1st place at the prestigious Algonauts 2025 brain modeling competition. Their 1B parameter model, TRIBE (Trimodal Brain Encoder), is the first deep neural network trained to predict brain responses to stimuli… pic.twitter.com/IeX5gPd8Gz — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)