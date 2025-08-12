Google has announced that it added Gemini 2.5 Deep Think for Gemini Ultra subscribers, allowing them to benefit from the advanced reasoning capabilities of the model. The company also shared examples of Gemini 2.5 Deep Think to explain to users the potential of the tool. The Deep Think model helps users create games, do calculations, study nebulae, math and coding, and so much more. Elon Musk Accuses Apple of Relentlessly Promoting OpenAI Over Grok, Says iPhone Maker Excluded xAI’s Chatbot From ‘AI’ Section Despite It Being World’s Smartest AI.

Gemini 2.5 Deep Think Now Available to Gemini AI Ultra Subscribers

We dropped Deep Think for Ultra subscribers, and we love seeing how you're using it to solve your math and coding problems. Some examples so far ↓ — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) August 11, 2025

