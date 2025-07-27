Moto G86 Power 5G is set to launch in India on July 30, 2025. The company has teased the toughness of the smartphone in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 27, 2025. The post read, "With IP68 water resistance, IP69 protection against high-pressure water jets, MIL-810H Military Grade durability, and tough Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, it is built to power through life’s toughest moments, without hesitation." Apart from that, the Moto G86 Power 5G will come with a 6,720mAh battery and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. As per reports, the Moto G86 Power 5G price in India is likely to come with a price of around INR 16,999. iQOO Z10R 5G Sale Starts on July 29; Check Price, Specifications and Other Details.

Moto G86 Power 5G Features

The moto g86 POWER is engineered for the unexpected.​ With IP68 water resistance, IP69 protection against high-pressure water jets, MIL-810H Military Grade durability, and tough Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, it is built to power through life’s toughest moments—without hesitation. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)