Motorola is ready to launch the Moto G96 5G in India on July 9, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed a few of its specifications and features. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB in-built storage. The smartphone will be offered in PANTONE Greener Pastures, PANTONE Ashleigh Blue, PANTONE Dresden Blue, and PANTONE Cattleya Orchid colour options. It will feature a 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. The Moto G96 5G is said to be built with IP68-rated underwater protection, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and advanced water touch technology. It will also offer a 50MP camera with OIS. The Moto G96 5G price in India is expected to be between INR 20,000 and INR 22,990. Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold5 Launch in India on July 14; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto G96 5G Will Launch in India With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor

Performance that powers through, because All Eyes On You. The all-new moto g96 5G powered by segment’s leading Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor with in-built 8+256GB storage. Launching 9th July. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 3, 2025

