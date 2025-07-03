Vivo (vivo) will soon launch two new smartphones in India. The Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold5 will launch in India on July 14, 2025. The company has begun teasing the upcoming devices on social media platforms. The Vivo X Fold5 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera, and a 32MP front camera. It will come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W flash charging and 40W wireless charging. The Vivo X200 FE will feature an ultra-slim design with a thickness of around 7.99mm. It will include a 6.31-inch display and a 50MP telephoto camera made with Zeiss optics. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and will include a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. As per reports, the Vivo X200 FE could be priced at around INR 55,000 in India. OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 14 5G Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold5 Will Launch in India on July 14

What if performance got smarter? And innovation unfolded in your hands? This 14th July, witness the power of two flagships- One compact. One groundbreaking. Both built to change the way you see smartphones. Block your date.#vivoX200FE #vivoXFold5 #BlockYourDate pic.twitter.com/mlryOIGhij — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 3, 2025

