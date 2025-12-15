The Motorola Edge 70 smartphone will launch in India today with a 5,000mAh battery and a quad-camera design, and will be available in colours such as PANTONE Lily Pad, PANTONE Bronze Green and PANTONE Gadget Grey. The Motorola Edge 70 will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will be powered by an Android 16-based operating system and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and will support 68W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and a 6.7-inch Extreme AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Edge 70 price is likely to be around INR 35,000. Further, it will feature a 159-gram weight, IP69/IP68 ratings and MIL-STD 810H certification. Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro Launch Date, Price in India, and Specifications Leaked; Check Details Here.

Motorola Edge 70 Will Launch Today

The motorola edge 70 packs a 5000mAh silicon-carbon battery that powers its ultra-slim build giving you long-lasting performance without the bulk. Dropping 15th December on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo, and leading retail stores. 📍 Jordan#Motorola #MotorolaEdge70 pic.twitter.com/oDWsvfz61f — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Motorola India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

