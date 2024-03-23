Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to launch on April 3, 2024, with a unique design and impressive specifications. The company already claimed that the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro will introduce its segment's AI camera and powerful processor. Motorola has revealed pictures of the design of the Edge 50 Pro. The device will be launched with "Pantone Curated Colours". The company posted on X, "Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with symmetrical curved edges in Silicone Vegan Leather finish, Pearl finish, hand-crafted in Italy." The device is set to be launched in India and across all leading retail stores on April 3, 2024. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Confirmed To Launch on April 3: Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Motorola Edge 50 Design and Colours Revealed; Check Pictures

The harmonious design of the #MotorolaEdge50Pro comes with symmetrical curved edges in Silicone Vegan Leather finish, Pearl finish, hand-crafted in Italy. Launching 3rd April @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo and all leading retail stores.#IntelligenceMeetsArt pic.twitter.com/UwQ85YRfzn — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 23, 2024

