New Delhi, March 22: Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3 in India. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to come with the latest specifications and features with enhanced performance, display quality, camera capabilities and battery life.

As per reports, the Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Neo is already available for Rs 26,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. The Edge 50 Pro might come under the mid-premium smartphone segment. The expected price of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is anticipated to be around Rs 35,000. The Moto Edge 50 Pro will likely be available on Flipkart and Motorola's official website. Vivo T3 5G With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7200’ Processor Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Set To Launch on April 3

It’s time to witness the magic where #IntelligenceMeetsArt. Join us live at the launch event at 11AM onwards of the all-new #MotorolaEdge50Pro at Andaz by Hyatt Aerocity to celebrate the edge of innovation. pic.twitter.com/CHxIu3nxV3 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 22, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of India Today, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which is anticipated to deliver efficient performance. The Edge 50 Pro will likely boast a 6.7-inch pOLED display. The display of the smartphone might have a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and may feature a 1.5K resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will likely run on the Android 14 operating system with three years of OS updates. The smartphone is expected to come with the world's first Pantone Validated camera. The camera might offer high-quality images. The Edge 50 Pro is expected to feature a ripple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main sensor, which might have AI features such as adaptive stabilisation and autofocus tracking, a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Lava O2 With UNISOC T616 Octa-Core Processor Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Sale Details, Know Everything About the ‘Fastest Smartphone’ in Segment.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery with a support of 125W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging capabilities but Motorola might provide the smartphone with a 68W adapter. Additional features of the smartphone include dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

