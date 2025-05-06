Motorola Edge 60 Pro sale will officially begin tomorrow, on May 7, 2025. The smartphone was launched in India on April 30 in three colours - Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow and Pantone Sparkling Grape. Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes in 12GB+256GB and 8GB+256GB variants. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor mated with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage and offers three years of OS and four years of software updates. It has a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i support and provides a 50MP+50MP+10MP rear camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro price starts at INR 29,999 for the base variant and INR 33,999 for the higher variant. OnePlus 13s Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Sale Begins Tomorrow

With motoAI, the #MotorolaEdge60PRO understands you, learns from you, and moves with you. Starting at ₹29,999. Sale starts from 7th May 12PM on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | Leading retail stores ​ ​#MotorolaEdge60Pro #TheEdgeOfExcellence — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 6, 2025

