OnePlus 13s will launch soon in India. The OnePlus 13s launch date in India may be announced soon. The device is said to have a metal frame and will come with vertically aligned rear cameras. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and may offer up to 16GB of RAM. It will come with a 6.32-inch display. OnePlus 13 price in India will likely fall between INR 45,000 and INR 50,000. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13s Launch Soon in India

