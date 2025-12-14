Mumbai, December 14: Fresh off the launch of the Phone (3a) Community Edition, London-based smartphone brand Nothing appears to be gearing up for its next mid-range lineup. According to recent leaks, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro are already in development and could debut sooner than expected. While the company has not made anything official, early details about pricing, specifications, and features have begun circulating online.

Nothing Phone 4a Series: Key Specifications (Expected)

A leak shared by developer MlgmXyysd on Telegram suggests that the standard Nothing Phone 4a may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chipset. The higher-end Phone 4a Pro, meanwhile, is tipped to feature a more powerful Snapdragon 7-series processor. If accurate, this would mark a shift from the Phone (3a) lineup, where both models used the same chipset. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know What’s New in Nothing's Special Edition Smartphone.

Both phones are expected to feature a familiar Nothing design language, including a semi-transparent rear panel. Camera upgrades are also being tipped. The Phone 4a series could sport a triple rear camera setup with a new 64MP main sensor, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. The display may grow slightly to a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Design, Colours, and Software

Leaks suggest the Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro may launch in four colour options: black, blue, pink, and white. It remains unclear whether all colours will be available across both variants. The Pro model is also said to support eSIM, a feature not expected on the standard version. Nothing OS 4.0 Rollout Begins: Nothing Phone 3 Becomes 1st To Get Latest Android 16-Based Update, Check Out Other Eligible Devices and Timeline; Know Key Features.

On the software front, the Phone 4a Pro is likely to run Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 16, out of the box. Both models could be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Expected Price in India and Global Markets

Pricing details vary across leaks. One report claims the Nothing Phone 4a could start at USD 475 (around INR 43,000), while the Phone 4a Pro may cost USD 540 (roughly INR 49,000) in global markets. However, India's pricing is expected to be more competitive, following the brand’s past strategy.

For comparison, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro launched in India at significantly lower prices than in the US. Based on this trend, the Phone 4a could be priced under INR 30,000, while the Pro variant may be positioned slightly above that mark.

There is no confirmed launch date yet, but if Nothing sticks to its annual cycle, the Phone 4a series could arrive in early 2026. Alongside the smartphones, the company is also rumoured to be working on new Nothing-branded headphones.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadgets 360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

