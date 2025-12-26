Motorola Signature, a new smartphone from Motorola, is reportedly set to be launched in India. The upcoming device is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and offer up to 16GB of RAM. Leaks suggest that Motorola could pair its new Signature smartphone with the Adreno 829 GPU. A tipster stated that with the Snapdragon chip, the device could achieve single-core performance of up to 2854 and multi-core performance of up to 9411. According to early images, the company claims it will be the "first-ever brand with Pantone-validated colours in every pixel and frame." More details are expected to be revealed soon. iPhone 18 Launch New Update: Samsung Developing Advanced Image Sensors for Upcoming Apple Smartphone Next Year, Says Report.

Motorola Signature Specifications Leaked

Motorola is preparing to introduce a new smartphone series, called Motorola Signature, in India. The device has been spotted on Geekbench, giving an early look at its core specifications. As per the listing, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired… pic.twitter.com/5fUyLQ1vLV — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 26, 2025

Motorola Launching New Signature Smartphone in India

motorola is up to something interesting. Signature series teased on Flipkart 👀 pic.twitter.com/v7Hkxp9XYl — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 26, 2025

