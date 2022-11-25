Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that all the suspended accounts on his social media platform will be offered amnesty. Musk has also started a poll recently to ask the Twitter followers whether or not it will be a good idea to reinstate all the banned accounts.

Elon Musk Announces Twitter To Offer Amnesty

Musk says Twitter will offer "amnesty" to suspended accounts https://t.co/iI7Ywbp4bt by @rebeccabellan — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) November 25, 2022

