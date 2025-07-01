Nothing Phone 3, launching in India on July 1, 2025 (today) at 10:30 PM IST. The new Nothing smartphone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with 12GB+256GB and 16GB RAM+512GB RAM and storage options. Nothing Phone 3 is rumoured to pack a 5,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging. It may include a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display and a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone could have a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP periscope telephoto camera and a 32MP or 50MP selfie camera. Nothing has skipped the Glyph Interface on the rear and replaced it with a Glyph Matrix. The Nothing Phone 3 price in India is expected to range between INR 50,000 to USD 60,000. POCO F7 5G Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Will Be Available With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and 7,550mAh Battery; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Launching Today in India at 10:30 PM

Phone (3) with 50 MP periscope lens. Built for creators. pic.twitter.com/GAIuMLANUb — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 26, 2025

