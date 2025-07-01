POCO F7 5G sale will be officially live today, July 1, 2025, in India at 12 PM. The smartphone was launched last month with a massive 7,550mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. It features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. POCO F7 5G offers a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 OIS sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 20MP selfie camera. POCO F7 includes a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. POCO F7 5G price in India is INR 29,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB variant. The 12GB+512GB variant is priced at INR 31,999. Besides, there is an INR 2,000 discount offered by POCO for customers buying today. Vivo X200 FE Launched in Global Market Today With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, Compact Design; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 5G Sale Today in India at 12 PM

🚀Flagship performance, unleashed. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4, the #POCOF75G is built for anything you throw at it. First Sale goes live at 12 Noon today on #Flipkart Get Yours Here 👉https://t.co/Q60LCaUaZ8 pic.twitter.com/l5oMuzsoUV — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) July 1, 2025

