OpenAI Launches ‘OpenAI Deployment Company’ To Help Businesses Build Frontier AI Systems

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OpenAI has officially launched the OpenAI Deployment Company, a new majority-owned entity dedicated to helping businesses build and deploy frontier AI systems into production. The venture has raised more than 4 billion dollars from 19 leading investment firms, consultancies, and system integrators, including TPG, Brookfield, Bain Capital, and Advent. It is valued at around 10 billion dollars. As part of the launch, OpenAI has agreed to acquire Tomoro, bringing 150 experienced forward deployed engineers and deployment specialists on board from day one. This strategic move aims to bridge the gap between powerful AI models and real-world business impact, enabling faster and more effective enterprise-wide deployments. The initiative reflects OpenAI’s growing focus on practical AI implementation for large organisations. OpenAI GPT-Realtime-2 Launched With Advanced Reasoning and Voice-to-Action Capabilities; Check Features.

OpenAI Deployment Company Launched for Businesses

Today we’re launching the OpenAI Deployment Company to help businesses build and deploy AI. It's majority-owned and controlled by OpenAI. It brings together 19 leading investment firms, consultancies, and system integrators to help organizations deploy frontier AI to production… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 11, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).