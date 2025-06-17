OpenAI Secures USD 200 Million Contract With US Defence Department To Develop AI Tools for National Security, Administrative Operations, Launches ‘OpenAI for Government’ Initiative

OpenAI has secured a USD 200 million contract with the US Defence Department to develop advanced AI tools for national security and administrative operations. As part of this, OpenAI has launched the 'OpenAI for Government' initiative to enhance public sector efficiency and innovation.

    OpenAI (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2025 10:50 AM IST

    OpenAI has secured a USD 200 million contract with the US Defence Department to develop AI tools for national security and administrative operations. This is the first defence contract of OpenAI that has been valid for a year. ChatGPT developer also launched the "OpenAI for Government" initiative. The company said it would support the US government's efforts to adopt best-in-class technology and deploy AI tools for the public good. OpenAI said, "Our goal is to unlock AI solutions that enhance the capabilities of government workers, help them cut down on the red tape and paperwork, and let them do more of what they come to work each day to do: serve the American people." WhatsApp Ads Announcement: Meta-Owned Platform To Start Showing Advertisements to Users in Updates Tab, Generate New Revenue Stream.

    OpenAI Signed USD 200 Million Contract With US Defence Department

    OpenAI (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2025 10:50 AM IST

