OpenAI has introduced a new feature in ChatGPT. Sam Altman-run OpenAI shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced branch conversations in ChatGPT. The post read, “By popular request: you can now branch conversations in ChatGPT, letting you more easily explore different directions without losing your original thread.” The new feature is now available for all users on the web. It will allow users to explore different ideas or topics in the same chat without starting over to manage the conversations easily. This update comes in response to user feedback to go back and try other directions without losing the original thread. OpenAI continues to improve ChatGPT’s user experience for its user base. Nepal Social Media Ban: Government Bans Social Media Platforms Including Facebook, Instagram, X for Operating Without Registration.

ChatGPT Branch Conversations Feature

By popular request: you can now branch conversations in ChatGPT, letting you more easily explore different directions without losing your original thread. Available now to logged-in users on web. https://t.co/l6RflhOGuK pic.twitter.com/CpVehkULOB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 4, 2025

