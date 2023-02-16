New Delhi, February 16 : The new Oppo Find N2 Flip has made its global launch and is open for pre-orders. The flip-folding style foldable phone has a starting price of £849 in the UK and €1,099 in other European countries. Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15, 15 Plus May Get New Camera Bump.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 6.8-inch main display, while the cover screen is 3.23-inch. It comes with 4nm Dimensity 9000+ chipset along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, runs on Android 13 based ColorOS 13, and offers a 50MP + 8MP dual camera setup with a 32MP selfie snapper and packs in a 4,300mAh battery. The new Oppo foldable phone competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, the Motorola Razr 2022, and Huawei's P50 Pocket. Checkout video for more details.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Goes Global :

