OPPO A6x is expected to succeed the company’s OPPO A5x 5G model, which was launched in India earlier this year, in May. Tipster (@yabhishekhd) shared the expected price of the smartphone in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Oppo A6x price in India may start at around INR 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The smartphone with a 4GB + 128GB variant could be priced at INR 13,499, while the 6GB + 128GB option may be priced at INR 14,999. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It may feature a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup is said to include a 13MP main camera and a VGA sensor, along with a 5MP front camera. The OPOO A6x may also include a 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Samsung Tablet Launched in India.

OPPO A6x Price in India (Expected)

Exclusive: Oppo A6x Indian variant price: 4GB+64GB : 💰 ₹12,499 4GB+128GB : 💰 ₹13,499 6GB+128GB : 💰 ₹14,999 https://t.co/moBaAootwd — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

