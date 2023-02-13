San Francisco, February 13 : Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones will reportedly feature a new camera bump. There are a number of possible reasons for this, reports GSMArena. It might be possible that the rumoured 48MP camera on smartphones will result in a different camera bump. iPhone 15 Series To Come With Apple’s Own USB Type-C Port With Restrictions; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Another reason might be the expected change in design which is to feature a rounded back. Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant is considering an iPhone 15 price cut which will apply to the base model as well as the Plus model. Android 14 Update: Google’s OS May Feature New Settings for Region-Specific Preferences.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone 15 smartphone will feature a 'state of the art' image sensor from Sony, for better low-light performance. Moreover, the iPhone 15 is likely to feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing squared-off design.

