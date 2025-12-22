The OPPO Reno 15 series 5G teaser has been shared on social media, confirming its launch in India soon. The upcoming Reno 15 series 5G will debut with an AI Portrait Camera. Reports indicate that the devices are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The OPPO Reno 15 could feature a 6.59-inch display, while the OPPO Reno 15 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch display. The OPPO Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini are expected to feature a 200MP primary camera, along with 50MP ultra-wide, telephoto, and front cameras. However, the Mini version may launch later in India. REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed on January 6, 2025, Tablet Coming With 12,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 15 Series 5G Launch in India Soon

