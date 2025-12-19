The OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini, OPPO's first compact smartphone in the popular Reno lineup, is reportedly in the works, The upcoming OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini leaks indicated that it could to feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with slim 1.6mm bezels, a premium design, and a unique Glacier White ribbon-style finish. Weighing around 187g and measuring 7.99mm thick, the device may offer IP66, IP67, and IP69 dust and water resistance, as per a report by Gadget 360. While Chinese Reno 15 models use the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, the global OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, large batteries up to 6,500mAh, fast charging, and a triple rear camera setup. Realme 16 Pro Series 5G Launch Confirmed on January 6, 2025; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro Plus Smartphones.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Launching Soon in China

🚨 Exclusive 🚨 The compact Reno 15 Series phone will be officially called : 🔴 Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 🔴 Compact phone with all Pro features ✅ 6.32" 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED ✅ 200MP+50 UW+50MP 3.5x🤳50MP ✅ Dimensity 8450 ✅ 80W⚡wireless⚡IP69 🇮🇳 launch~December end/ January pic.twitter.com/y9Y8AxOxqt — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) December 19, 2025

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