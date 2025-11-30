OPPO Reno 15 Series might launch soon in India. Tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu) and (@Gadgetsdata) have shared the expected launch timeline and specifications of Reno 15 Series. The Reno 15 Series is likely to include the OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Mini and OPPO Reno 15 Pro models. As per reports, all three smartphones could be launched in India by the end of December 2025. The leaks suggest that the OPPO Reno 15 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may feature a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. The device could include a 6,500mAh battery with 80W charging capability. The OPPO Reno 15 Mini and OPPO Reno 15 Pro may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. Reno 15 Mini may feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Reno 15 Pro will likely come with a 6.7-inch display. OnePlus 15R Launch in India on December 17; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Mini and OPPO Reno 15 Pro Launch Timeline in India (Expected)

Reno 15 Mini : ✅ ~6.3" ✅ D8450 ✅ 200MP + 50MP UW + 50MP 3.5x 🤳50MP ✅ ~6000mAh🔋80W Reno 15 Pro : ✅ ~6.7" ✅ D8450 ✅ 200MP + 50MP UW + 50MP 3.5x 🤳50MP ✅ ~6500mAh🔋80W Both : ✅ 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED ✅ Metal frame, IP69 These 2 & Reno 15, India 🇮🇳 launch ~ December end — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) November 29, 2025

OPPO Reno 15 specs (Expected)

OPPO Reno 15 specs: • 6.59" 1.5K 120Hz Flat OLED • Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 • 50MP (LYT600) Main+ 8MP UW+ 50MP (JN5 3.5X Tele) • 50MP front • 6500mAh + 80W • IP68/69 , Metal Frame The only change this time is just the chipset & battery rest everything else is the same. Any… — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 29, 2025

