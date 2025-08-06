Perplexity has acquired Invisible, an AI agent infrastructure company with experience in building scalable systems. The announcement was made by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on August 6, 2025. Invisible brings a background in infrastructure development, with its team having worked at companies like Uber and Cloud Kitchens. In his post, Aravind Srinivas said, "The team will help us in scaling Comet securely and reliably among both consumers and enterprises." Perplexity Accused by Cloudflare of Using ‘Stealth, Undeclared Crawlers’ To Bypass Website Crawling Restrictions, Company Responds and Calls It ‘Sales Pitch’.

Perplexity Acquires Invisible

We’ve acquired @Invisible_HQ, a stellar team with deep expertise in scalable infrastructure for agents with past experience at Uber and Cloud Kitchens. The team will help us in scaling Comet securely and reliably among both consumers and enterprises. More soon! pic.twitter.com/iLbUR7cSy5 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) August 5, 2025

