PhonePe HDFC Bank credit cards are introduced in India. PhonePe has partnered with HDFC Bank to bring two new credit cards, PhonePe UNO and PhonePe ULTIMO. These credit cards will be provided by PhonePe in a phased manner. PhonePe said, “Scan & pay on UPI QR, unlock a world of incredible rewards on bill payments, recharges, shopping, food, travel, and more.” Interested users can enter details on the PhonePe app and complete KYC with HDFC Bank to receive the credit cards. The PhonePe UNO card comes with a joining fee of INR 499, while the PhonePe ULTIMO card is priced at INR 999. Both cards offer cashback benefits on first UPI payments and on multiple transactions made through PhonePe. PhonePe ULTIMO users can earn 10% reward points on PhonePe spends and 5% on online platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Swiggy. It will also offer 1% reward points on scan and pay through any UPI app. The UNO card also offers 2% rewards on PhonePe and 1% on shopping at online platforms and UPI payments. Users will also get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver with the UNO card. Gemini CLI: Google Introduces Open-Source AI Agent for Developers’ Terminals; Check Details.

PhonePe HDFC Bank Credit Cards

Your everyday spends deserve extraordinary returns. Introducing @PhonePe X @HDFC_Bank Credit Cards – Ultimo and Uno. Earn 10% reward points* on UPI payments at ease. Unlock exclusive offers across shopping, dining, travel, and more. Explore Now: https://t.co/kvAMEXb6t1 pic.twitter.com/KsNl7JeEPC — PhonePe (@PhonePe) June 26, 2025

