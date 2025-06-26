Gemini CLI, which is an open-source AI agent from Google, brings the power of Gemini to developers’ terminals. Google said, “It provides lightweight access to Gemini, giving you the most direct path from your prompt to our model.” While it can be used for coding, Gemini CLI is can also help with “content generation and problem solving to deep research and task management.” To use Gemini CLI for free, users need to sign in with their personal Google account to get a free Gemini Code Assist license. It will give access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, which supports a 1 million token context window. During the preview phase, Google offers a limit of 60 model requests per minute and up to 1,000 requests per day free of cost. Gemini Robotics On-Device: Google DeepMind Unveils AI Model for Bi-Arm Robots With Developer SDK Support; Check Details.

Google Introduces Gemini CLI AI Agent

Introducing Gemini CLI, a light and powerful open-source AI agent that brings Gemini directly into your terminal. >_ Write code, debug, and automate tasks with Gemini 2.5 Pro with industry-leading high usage limits at no cost. pic.twitter.com/tpuz85slJQ — Google AI Developers (@googleaidevs) June 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)