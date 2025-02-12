PM Narendra Modi responded to the post of Google and parent company Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai on X platform. He said, "Glad to have met you Sundar Pichai". Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India was making remarkable strides in AI (artificial intelligence) and leveraging the technology for the public's good. The PM of India added, "We urge the world to come and invest in our nation and bet on our Yuva Shakti!" Paris AI Summit 2025: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets With India’s PM Narendra Modi, Discusses AI Opportunities and Digital Transformation.

Glad To Have Met You Sundar Pichai, Said PM Narendra Modi to Google CEO

Glad to have met you @sundarpichai. India is making remarkable strides in AI, leveraging it for public good. We urge the world to come and invest in our nation and bet on our Yuva Shakti! https://t.co/VHMUj0eUGs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2025

