Sundar Pichai Met With PM Narendra Modi at Paris AI Summit 2025

Delighted to meet with PM @narendramodi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India’s digital transformation pic.twitter.com/OXA3vfQ6OT — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 11, 2025

