Google and parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared his photo sitting with India's PM Narendra Modi during the Paris AI Summit 2025. Pichai said he discussed "incredible opportunities AI will bring to India". Google CEO also posted that he discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about closely working together on India's digital transformation. PM Narendra Modi, Estonian President Alar Karis Hold First Bilateral on Sidelines of Paris AI Summit 2025; ‘Talks Productive’, Say Foreign Secy Vikram Misri (See Pics).

Sundar Pichai Met With PM Narendra Modi at Paris AI Summit 2025

