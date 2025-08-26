PUBG Mobile shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 26, 2025, and teased players with a new update. The post read, "Pretty soon, we’re going to have a dead man’s party." As per the post, PUBG Mobile Version 4.0 introduces the "Spooky Soirre", which comes with new features and “ghastly themes” for players around the world. PUBG revealed that players will be able to fly on the Magic Broom and meet a new character called Ghostie. Online Gaming Bill 2025: GamesKraft to Not Legally Challenge India’s New Online Gaming Law, Discontinues Its Real-Money Gaming Services in India.

PUBG Mobile Version 4.0 Features

