PUBG Mobile 4.1 version will be released on November 6, 2025, with new features and gameplay improvements. The battle royale game shared the update details in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 27, and said, "The upcoming v4.1 update is bringing more than just weapon adjustments—it’s packed with fresh ideas to make battles even wilder." In the PUBG Mobile v4.1 update, players can expect gameplay additions like a Loot Truck mechanic, Erangel’s Boatyard area, and discounts in the Supply Shop. These features are expected to enhance gameplay strategy with new ways to explore and dominate the battlefield. GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date Revealed? Fans Decode ‘11:08’ Hidden Clue From Trailer 2 Hinting GTA VI Trailer 3 Drop on November 8.

PUBG Mobile 4.1 Version Coming Soon

Can PUBG MOBILE Do This? YES! The upcoming v4.1 update is bringing more than just weapon adjustments—it’s packed with fresh ideas to make battles even wilder! Loot create can now be carried away? Watch out—the Loot Truck is speeding through! Ready to loot the truck? Erangel is… pic.twitter.com/VY4GjD7quE — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 26, 2025

