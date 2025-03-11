PUBG is turning eight and is preparing to celebrate its 8th anniversary with a special community livestream event on March 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM UTC (around 12:30 AM IST, March 14). The announcement was done on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The post read, “Join us on March 13th for a special Anniversary Stream packed with action, rewards, & surprises.” The event will include activities like anniversary updates, new events, custom games with epic rewards, and G-Coin giveaways. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date Expected in April 2025: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Likely in September; Check Details.

PUBG 8th Anniversary: Community Live Stream

