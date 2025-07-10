Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G will launch in India on July 24, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the AI features for the upcoming smartphones from the Realme 15 series 5G. Now, the Smartphone maker has teased the Realme 15 Pro 5G to come with a slim design. It will come with a 7.69mm of thickness. The Realme 15 Pro 5G is also confirmed to arrive with a 7,000mAh battery and will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. As per reports, the Realme 15 Pro 5G price might come in between INR 25,999 and INR 27,999 in India. iPhone 17 Series May Launch in September 2025; Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 RAM and Colour Options Tipped; Know What To Expect.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Battery

7000mAh of pure party power. That’s the vibe Vicky and the #realme15Pro5G bring every time. And at just 7.69mm, it’s the slimmest party beast in the game. Launching 24th July, 7PM. Know More:https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHqhttps://t.co/LyHNjllhAh#AIPartyPhone #realme15Series5G pic.twitter.com/BWUwK6LTc7 — realme (@realmeIndia) July 10, 2025

