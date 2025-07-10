New Delhi, July 10: iPhone 17 series is expected to launch globally in September 2025, with a possible announcement event scheduled between September 8 and 10. The lineup will reportedly include four models, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 series is expected to offer major upgrades in performance, imaging features, display technology, and wireless charging.

The iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s thinnest phone ever, replacing the iPhone 16 Plus in the lineup. At approximately 5.5mm thick, the iPhone 17 Air may remove the USB-C port and other physical components to reach such a slim profile. Alongside this, High-end models may also feature a vapour chamber cooling system. Vivo X Fold5 Launch in India on July 14, Foldable Smartphone To Offer Up to 20x Telephoto HyperZoom; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

iPhone 17 Series Colour Options (Expected)

Apple is said to be trying out some new colour choices for the iPhone 17 series. As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 model might be available in purple and green options. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air could also be offered in black, silver, light gold, and light blue options. The iPhone 17 Pro is anticipated to come with a Sky Blue colour.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple is reportedly planning to include the iPhone 17 with 8GB RAM, similar to its predecessor, while the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature 12GB RAM. All models are expected to run on iOS 26 with the new Liquid Glass UI. The iPhone 17 and 17 Air may come with the A19 or older A18 chip, while the Pro models are likely to use the A19 Pro processor. A 24MP front camera is expected across all models. The iPhone Air may feature a single rear camera with a 48MP lens, while the iPhone 17 may come with a dual lens. A triple 48MP camera setup is expected for the Pro and Pro Max models. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Launched; Know Specifications, Features, Prices and Availability of Each Galaxy Watch 8 Series Smartwatches.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro may arrive in India with an estimated price of INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be launched at around INR 1,64,900. The standard iPhone 17 might be priced near INR 89,900, and the iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut at INR 99,900.

