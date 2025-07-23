Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G will launch on July 24, 2025 (tomorrow), in India. The Realme 15 Pro 5G will include a triple 50MP camera setup, along with 4K video recording at 60FPS. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and will come with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Ahead of the launch, a tipster, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), has shared the expected price of Realme 15 Pro 5G. As per the post, the smartphone may launch in four variants. The 8GB+128GB variant is expected to be priced at INR 29,999, and the 8GB+256GB variant could be priced at INR 31,999. The Realme 15 Pro 5G with a 12GB+256GB option might be priced at INR 34,999, and the 12GB+512GB variant is expected to come at a price of INR 37,999. Nothing X App: UK-Based Nothing Company Launches New App To Help Manage Audio Products and CMF Watches All From One Place; Check Details.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Price (Expected)

Exclusive ⭐ Realme 15 Pro Indian pricing. 🇮🇳 8GB+128GB 💰 ₹29,999 ₹2,000 discount on credit card 8GB+256GB 💰 ₹31,999 ₹2,000 discount 12GB+256GB 💰 ₹34,999 3000 discount 12GB+512GB 💰 ₹37,999 3000 discount Thoughts on the pricing? 💭 pic.twitter.com/aNJCd3fqOV — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 23, 2025

