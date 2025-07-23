Nothing company has launched a new 'Nothing X App' which is designed for the users to get better control, smoother performance and more personalisation. The UK-based Nothing said that the new Nothing X app would help users manage their devices, access detailed fitness insights, and keep things connected, such as audio products and CMF watches - all from one app. Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite, 'Fastest and Cost-Efficient' Model by Google, Now Available for Developers and Enterprise Customers.

Nothing X App Launched for Customers to Manage, Control and Personalise Nothing Products

The new Nothing X app is here. The completely redesigned interface gives you better control, smoother performance, and more personalisation. Manage your devices, access detailed fitness insights, and keep everything connected. Now, all your audio products and CMF watches are… pic.twitter.com/mSjfGFA7GT — Nothing (@nothing) July 22, 2025

