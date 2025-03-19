Realme Buds Air7 earbuds launched in India with 12.4mm dynamic audio drivers delivering deep bass and LHDC Hi-Res audio quality. The new Realme TWS earbuds come with 52 hours of playback time, 52dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), IP55 dust and water resistance rating, Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Dual-Device Connection 2.0. Realme Buds Air 7 also offers 360-degree spatial audio, Bluetooth 5.4 support and three colours - Ivory Gold, Mass Green, and Lavender Purple. Realme Buds Air 7 price is INR 3,299 after a discount of INR 2,799, and its sale date is March 24, 2025. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India by Realme.

Realme Buds Air7 Price, Sale Date

Realme Buds Air7 Price, Sale Date (Photo Credits: Realme)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)