Realme Buds Air7 Pro will launch in India on May 27, 2025. The earbuds will launch with the Realme GT 7 series. The GT 7 Series will include Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T models. Realme Buds Air7 Pro will support up to 53dB active noise cancellation (ANC). It will also be equipped with 11mm and 6mm dual-dac drivers. The Buds Air7 Pro will arrive in Fiery Red, Glory Beige, Metallic Grey, and Racing Green colour options.

Realme Buds Air7 Pro To Launch in India on May 27

It listens smarter, sounds sharper. With 53dB ANC and Dual-DAC Drivers, the #realmeBudsAir7Pro creates a space where your every playlist gets its spotlight. Launching on 27th May 1:30 PM IST. Know more: https://t.co/rYjjgh0s6o pic.twitter.com/A7pTzmA3JV — realme (@realmeIndia) May 23, 2025

