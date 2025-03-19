Mumbai, March 19: Realme P3 Ultra 5G is launched today in India with a dual camera setup and elegant design. The smartphone, focused on delivering segment-leading performance and gaming experience, features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor. It also comes with a bigger battery and fast charging to keep the use. Realme P3 Ultra 5G also comes in attractive colours, including Orion Red, Neptune Blue and with glowing Lunar White colour with vegan leather finish.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G is part of Realme P Series 5G, which also includes Realme P3 5G. The Chinese smartphone maker already revealed the price of the standard model, i.e. Realme P3 5G, starting at INR 14,999 after an INR 2,000 bank discount. This model will go on sale today in India at 06:00 PM. Realme said that it focused on the Ultra model's design and took inspiration from the lunar surface. Thus, P3 Ultra 5G features a 'glow-in-the-dark' lunar design on the rear. Realme Buds Air7 Launched in India With 52 Hours of Playback Time: Check Price of New Realme TWS Earbuds, Specifications and Features.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Specifications and Features

Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor, which is ideal for gaming and multi-tasking. The company claims the processor can achieve up to 14,50,000 scores on AnTuTu benchmarks. Further, the smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W AI bypass fast charging. The device also has a large 6,000 mm2 vapour chamber for temperature control during heavy tasks with 9-layer cooling. It is a slim smartphone with a 7.83mm thin design and 183 grams of weight.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes with an AMOLED display with a 6.83-inch size that offers up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone gets a 50MP primary OIS camera with a Sony IM896 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera, allowing up to 4K 60 fps video recording. On the front, the device gets a 16MP selfie camera.

It has dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, Z-axis linear vibration motor, GT Boost along with AI Ultra Touch Control. Moreover, the smartphone comes with IP69/IP68/IP66 water and dust resistance rating. The AI features include AI Smart Loop, AI Writer, Circle to Search, AI Eraser, AI Livephoto in 2K, AI Best Face, AI Motion Deblur and more. Realme Buds T200 Lite Launched in India With 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers: Check Price of New Realme TWS Earbuds, Specifications and Features.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Price in India, Sale Date

Realme P3 Ultra 5G is launched in India at INR 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and after bank offers, it will be priced at INR 24,999. Further, the INR 1,000 bank offer and INR 1,000 exchange offer will be priced at INR 22,999. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 27,999 and, with an INR 4,000 limited-time discount, will be available at INR 23,999, and the 12GB+256GB variant at INR 29,999 and with a discount, will be available at INR 25,999. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G sale will start on March 25, 2025 at 12 PM.

