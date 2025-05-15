Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will launch alongside the Realme GT 7 series in the global market, including India, on May 27, 2025. The Realme GT 7 series will include Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T smartphone models. The earbuds are teased in four colour options, which are White, Red, Green and Black. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro may feature a dual driver setup that will likely come with 11mm bass drivers and a 6mm micro planar tweeter. The earbuds may offer up to 53 decibels of Active Noise Cancellation and might support Hi-Res audio and LHDC 5.0 for improved quality. OnePlus 13s Launch Soon in India, Teased With Multiple Colour Options; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch on May 27

The future of sound is here. The realme Buds Air 7 Pro is all set to say bonjour to the world — live from Paris. Global Launch | 27th May | 1:30 PM IST 📍 Paris, France#realmeBudsAir7Pro Know More: https://t.co/OCGK0OfI3V pic.twitter.com/5VldMBVhwM — realme (@realmeIndia) May 15, 2025

