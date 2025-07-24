Realme Buds T200, new earbuds, have been launched in India alongside the Realme 15 series 5G, including Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G. The new earbuds come with a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, 32dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), IP55 dust and resistance rating, dual-device connection 2.0, dynamic audio and Hi-Res Audio. The Realme Buds T200 comes with 50 hours of playback and 3D Spatial Audio Effect. Realme Buds T200 price in India is INR 1,999, and it is available in the following colours - Dreamy Purple, Mystic Grey and Snowy White shades. It will go on sale on July 24, 2025. Realme 15 5G Price, Specifications and Features and Sale Date Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Realme 15 Series 5G Smartphone.

Realme Buds T200 Launched in India With Hi-Res Audio

Realme Buds T200 Earbuds (Photo Credits: Realme)

