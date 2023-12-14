Realme C67 5G is the new smartphone from Realme that is set to be launch today at 12PM. So far the company has confirmed only a few details about its new budget smartphone including a 33W fast-charging support, 7.89mm slim body and "sparkling lens ring". The Realme C67 5G is expected to be launched at price between Rs 10,000 to 15,000. The new will launch with attractive design and specifications. Realme is set to unveil its price and availability soon at 12PM today. Check the live streaming link to see launch event of the Realme C67. Realme C67 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed; Check Design, Features and Likely Price of New Realme Smartphone.

Realme C67 5G Live Launch Link on YouTube:

