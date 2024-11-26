Realme GT 7 Pro will be launched today in India at 12 PM (IST). The upcoming smartphone from Realme will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Realme GT 7 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display. The display of the smartphone will deliver a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. The GT 7 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, which may support 120W charging capability. The Realme GT 7 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup, which is anticipated to come with a 50MP main sensor. The launch event of the Realme GT 7 Pro will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Realme India. The live streaming of the launch event of the Realme GT 7 Pro will begin shortly. HONOR 300 Series Launch Confirmed on December 3, Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Live Streaming Link

