Beijing, November 25: The launch date for the HONOR 300 series in the China market is confirmed as December 3, 2024. The upcoming series is expected to include two smartphones: HONOR 300 and HONOR 300 Pro. Rumours also suggested that a third device, HONOR 300 Ultra, would be launched alongside the other devices.

The details of Huawei Central posted HOwereries launch details in its report, further confirming that the two representatives - Yang Yang and Yu Shuxin. The upcoming smartphone series from HONOR will feature last year's flagship processor - Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-- and offer enhanced camera performance. Google Pixel 9 Black Friday Deals on Amazon: Check Latest Discount Offers, Price Cuts Details on Google’s Flagship Camera Phone.

In terms of other features, the report highlighted that the HONOR 300 and HONOR 300 Pro would likely include an ultrasonic feature in their display and several AI features within the operating system. The report hinted that the smartphone series will consist of three models - Standard, Pro and Ultra. The features and other details are expected to be unveiled soon before the launch.

So far, the upcoming HONOR 300 series may be launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It may include a 5,300mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 66W wireless fast charging. Besides, it may offer a 50 MP triple camera setup on the rear, including a periscope lens. HONOR 300 and HONOR 300 Pro will likely be available in two colour options—black and White. They are expected to bear an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Apple iPhone Production in India Reaches USD 10 Billion in April-October 2024, Tech Giant Creates 1.75 Lakh Direct Jobs in 4 Years: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

It is unclear whether HONOR will launch these devices in the Indian market and at what price range. However, the HONOR 300 series smartphone was recently leaked online, showcasing the design, camera module on the rear and other rumoured features. The HONOR 200 series was launched in India in July 2024 with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which may open doors for this series to arrive in the Indian market as well.

